Jerome Pearl Rita Passed away peacefully on
16th June 2020, aged 66 years.
Much loved wife, mum, grandmother and sister of Paul sr and his family
Paul, John, Lisa and Grandchildren.
You're no longer in your chair,
but you are with us.
You are there, we see you smile,
we hear you talking.
You are with us when we're walking.
Your loving smile will never go,
It always gave us a warming glow.
We all love you,
an angel has gone home.
She will be very sadly missed by all
of her family and many friends.
The Funeral Service will be
held at Portchester on
Tuesday 30th June at 10.30am.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines. this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations.
Any enquiries, please contact
Paulsgrove Southern Cooperative Funeralcare, Tel: 02392 372106
Published in Portsmouth News on June 26, 2020