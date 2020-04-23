Home

Pike Peggy Emily Deane To our darling mum Peggy,
who passed away 12th April 2020,
aged 92 years after a short illness.

Former company secretary of
Hillcrest Engineering Ltd.

Will be sadly and greatly missed
by her children Lorraine, Johnie and Nick and all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
We will love you always.

Family flowers only, donations welcome to the Stroke Association or Great Ormond Street Hospital c/o Taylor & Wallis, 125/127 West Street, Portchester. Or online to justgiving.com/fundraising/Peggy-Pike-GOS or justgiving.com/fundraising/peggy-pike

The family will attend the funeral service at Portchester Crematorium on Tuesday 28th March at 12.45 pm.
If you would like to view the
service through the crematorium webcam, please email en[email protected]
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 23, 2020
