Banks Penelope My darling Mum, we were so lucky to have you in our lives.
My biggest fear of losing you has happened, and your big heart has now left a massive crater in mine.
What remains are memories filled with your endless love, your joyous smile and laughter and your selfless spirit.
Your unconditional care that you gave to everyone was incalculable.
Night, night my beautiful Mum,
we love you so much.
Your broken hearted daughter Mandy, Stuart, Josh and Amy xxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 24, 2020