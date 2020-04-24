Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Penelope Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penelope Banks

Notice Condolences

Penelope Banks Notice
Banks Penelope My darling Mum, we were so lucky to have you in our lives.
My biggest fear of losing you has happened, and your big heart has now left a massive crater in mine.
What remains are memories filled with your endless love, your joyous smile and laughter and your selfless spirit.
Your unconditional care that you gave to everyone was incalculable.
Night, night my beautiful Mum,
we love you so much.
Your broken hearted daughter Mandy, Stuart, Josh and Amy xxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -