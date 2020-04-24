|
Banks Penelope I will never forget how you managed to wish me happy birthday the day before you passed, and now you have gone.
There is nothing but emptiness
in my soul.
Your unconditional love,
attentive care and your infectious laughter are a few of the many beautiful things that we shared that
I will hold in my heart forever.
I feel so privileged to
have you as my mum.
Until we meet again, you will
remain in my broken heart forever.
All my love, your daughter Kim,
son-in-law David, Zoe and Paul
x x x x x
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 24, 2020