Banks Penny To our much-loved nanny and great nanny who passed away on April 16th.
Nanny you were such a huge part of my life, always there to love and look after me, as you did the twins since they were born. They were as lucky as I was to have had your love, generosity and kindness. You were indeed a super Nan who looked after us and supported us unconditionally. Not only were you generous to your family but you helped and gave kindness to others in need - your generosity knew no bounds.
You were so brave Nan the last 2 years, I know how much you wanted to be here to see your newest great grandchild, but I know you will get to see them from above.
You will leave such a huge void in our hearts, we couldn't have asked for a better nanny! You are greatly loved and missed by Jodie, James and your
great grandchildren
Samuel, Isobel and bump.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 24, 2020