Peter Barge

Peter Barge Notice
BARGE Peter Passed away at Q.A Hospital on
16th May 2020, aged 87 years.

Always in our thoughts
Suzanne, Matthew, Melanie, Dave, Charlotte and James.

Due to the current social distancing restrictions there will be a private Funeral Service at 3.15pm on
Thursday 4th June 2020 for
immediate family members only.
Charitable donations can be made either by cheque (made payable to the British Heart Foundation) c/o
W. Wraight & Son, Emsworth,
PO10 7EG or online at:
www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/
funeral-notices/16-05-2020-peter-barge/
Published in Portsmouth News on May 28, 2020
