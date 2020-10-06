Home

Peter Gasson

Notice

Peter Gasson Notice
Gasson Peter Sadly passed away on
21st September 2020, aged 69 years.
Funeral service is to take place
on 13th October, 10.00am at
Portchester Crematorium.
Due to restrictions on
numbers attending, please
contact Co-operative Funeralcare,
Leigh Park, 023 9248 4499,
if you wish to attend.
Donations, if desired, cheques made payable to Cancer Research UK.

Loving father passed away suddenly.
Reunited with Mum/Nan
and Dad/Grandad.
Forever in our thoughts.
Sophie and Jo
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 6, 2020
