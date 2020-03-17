|
|
|
HODGES Peter Frederick Alan Major RM retired, Bursar of Rookesbury Park School 1979 - 1993.
Passed away peacefully on
7th March 2020, aged 90,
at home with his family. Beloved husband of the late Olga Hodges.
Much loved by his daughter Linda,
son-in-law Tim, grandchildren Ben, Lizzie and Sonia and great grandchildren Raquel and Jacobo.
Funeral service at The Oaks,
Havant Crematorium on
Monday 6th April at 12.15 pm.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, direct to The Rowans Hospice.
The family would like to thank the Rowans outreach team and all the exceptional people from the
NHS Community Nursing Support Service who looked after Peter so well.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 17, 2020