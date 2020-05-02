|
Prince Peter Vernon At 8.30am on 24th April a beautiful light went out and a beautiful melody stopped playing when our Father
Peter Prince passed away at
the age of 89 years in QA Hospital.
Now off to join our Mother, his beloved Joyce, on their Slow Boat To China.
All our love always and forever Dad,
til we meet again, God bless, sleep tight,
your sons Adrian & Gerald and daughter Tracy and families. xxx
Donations are being gratefully received for the benefit of 'Cancer Research UK' and can be sent to The Searson Family Funeral Service, 319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth, PO3 5EG (023) 92 665795 www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on May 2, 2020