SHAW Peter It is with great sadness
that Valerie and Allan announce the peaceful passing of their much loved,
93 year old Dad, Peter Shaw.
A long term resident of Bedhampton,
Dad died peacefully at Wimborne Care Home, Hayling Island, 28th March.
He was cremated at The Oaks 9th April but due to the Covid-19 restrictions
a celebration of his life will
be held when possible.
Dad leaves his dear wife Olive
(also at Wimborne) after a magnificent 70 years together and will be greatly missed by all the family.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 21, 2020
