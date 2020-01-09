|
|
|
ANDREWS Philip Peter
(Pete) From Bishops Waltham.
Peacefully passed away on
Xmas Eve at the wonderful age of 94 after a fall at home.
Beloved husband of Olive and father of Graham, Pam and Colin. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather.
Will be sadly missed and
lovingly remembered by family,
friends and neighbours.
Thanks to Ward D1, Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth for their exceptional care and compassion.
Funeral service at Wessex Vale Crematorium, West End on
Monday 20th January at 12.15pm.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to Dementia UK c/o
Nigel Chamberlain & Partners
The Gate House, Victoria Road,
Bishops Waltham SO32 1DJ
or at www.chamberlainfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 9, 2020