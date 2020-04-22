|
|
|
Jupe Philip
Phil Most dearly loved son of Pam and Jim, dad to Adrian, brother to Vanessa, uncle and great uncle.
Passed peacefully away on
Thursday 16th April, lovingly cared
for by the superb and amazing
doctors and nurses on
G5 Covid Ward at QA Hospital.
Phil is now free from so many years of suffering and is SAFE in the ARMS of JESUS with his beloved Nanny and Grandad Urry, Granny Jupe
and his beloved Uncle Les.
GOD BLESS our WONDERFUL
NHS Staff and keep them and
all their loved ones safe.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 22, 2020