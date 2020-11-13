|
MADGWICK Philip Sidney Passed away suddenly at
home on October 26,
aged 71 years.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday, November 18, 2020
in High Cross Church, Froxfield at 1pm followed by interment in the cemetery. Sadly due to social distancing guidelines this will be a closed service.
Dad will be greatly missed.
So sad we couldn't say goodbye properly, forever in our hearts.
Rest in peace.
Loved and always remembered,
Andrew, Carolyn and Tom
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 13, 2020