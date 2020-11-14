Home

Peart Philip With sadness I have to
report that Philip Peart, after a short illness, has passed away peacefully at Shearwater
Care Home in Portsmouth.
He will be sadly missed by family
and those that knew him and the
carers at Shearwater who gave
him such fantastic, loving care.
The funeral will take place at Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 25th November.
Due to covid restrictions the
service will be family only.
Flowers can be sent to
Portchester Crematorium.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 14, 2020
