Seymour Phyllis Mary
(nee Griffin) Wife of the late Leslie Seymour,
passed away peacefully on the
7th of September at Pear Tree Court, Horndean.
Phyllis was late of Idsworth Road, Copnor, and Cornwall Road, Fratton.
Phyllis was a much loved cousin,
aunt, godmother and friend.
Due to the Covid Virus there has
to be a family only funeral.
Should donations be made in
Phyllis's memory to St Mary's Hospital League of Friends c/o
The Co-op Funeral Services,
65 Tangier Road, Portsmouth PO3 6JH
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 15, 2020