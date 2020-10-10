|
Peursum Pieter L Passed away at home Tuesday, 29th September surrounded by his family, aged 87 years In Southsea, Portsmouth.
He leaves his beloved Wife Monica of
65 years. Children, Mark, Sylvan and Naomi. Grandchildren Robert, Christina, Sam (Dec), Joe, Sophie, Abi and Arie. Great-Grandchildren Anden, Kingston, Sofia, Mila and Borden.
Private family funeral in Portsmouth Friday, 16th October 2020 at 1.45 pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's society or Tearfund.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 10, 2020