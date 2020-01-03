|
|
|
Thornton Poppy Passed away on 20th December 2019, aged 81. Much loved wife of Stan
and loving mother of
Steven and Jeremy
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St John The Evangelist Church,
1a Upper St. Michaels Grove, Fareham on Thursday 9th January at 12.00, followed by the committal at Portchester Crematorium at 14.15.
Family flowers only, if desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or payable by
cheque to: Rowans Hospice
C/o The Co-operative Funeralcare,
86 Trinity Street, Fareham
PO16 7SJ. Telephone: 01329 280249.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 3, 2020