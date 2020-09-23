Home

DUKE Rachel Gemma
(Newman) Sadly passed away on the 10th September, aged 35, after a life long heart condition.
Rachel will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by husband Malcolm, parents Debbie and Paul, sisters Amie, Lauren, Rubi,
niece Poppy and friends.
Owing to social distancing, the service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on Tuesday 6th October at 12:30pm, only to be attended by immediate family only.
In remembrance of Rachel,
donations to The British Heart Foundation would be gratefully welcome. c/o The Cooperative Funeral Care Gosport, 147 Stoke Road,
Gosport, PO12 1SE.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 23, 2020
