Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Byng
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Byng

Notice Condolences

Raymond Byng Notice
BYNG Raymond Stephen
"Ray" 3.11.1948 - 9.11.2020
My Darling Ray, my hero.
I love you so much my protector.
We had our ups and downs but we
always came through for each other.
I am broken hearted,
you suffered so much.
I feel so empty and lonely without you,
54 years and 3 beautiful children
who you adored.
Goodnight, God Bless
my handsome husband.
Love you forever, Lyn xxx

The funeral service will be held on Friday 4th December in St George's Church, Portsea Street, St. George's Square, Portsmouth PO1 3AT at 10am, followed by the committal in Kingston Cemetery St Mary's Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5PQ at 11am. Due to Government Guidelines please only attend the funeral service if you are personally invited by Ray's family.

Flowers are welcome from all in
memory of Ray and cant be sent to
A G Stapleford & Sons, 6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, PO2 7JN.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -