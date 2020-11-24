|
|
|
BYNG Raymond Stephen
"Ray" 3.11.1948 - 9.11.2020
My Darling Ray, my hero.
I love you so much my protector.
We had our ups and downs but we
always came through for each other.
I am broken hearted,
you suffered so much.
I feel so empty and lonely without you,
54 years and 3 beautiful children
who you adored.
Goodnight, God Bless
my handsome husband.
Love you forever, Lyn xxx
The funeral service will be held on Friday 4th December in St George's Church, Portsea Street, St. George's Square, Portsmouth PO1 3AT at 10am, followed by the committal in Kingston Cemetery St Mary's Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5PQ at 11am. Due to Government Guidelines please only attend the funeral service if you are personally invited by Ray's family.
Flowers are welcome from all in
memory of Ray and cant be sent to
A G Stapleford & Sons, 6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, PO2 7JN.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 24, 2020