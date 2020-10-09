|
Cotterell Raymond Leslie Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 22nd September aged 92.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
St Thomas A Becket Church
followed by the committal at Warblington Cemetery on
Wednesday 21st October at 10.30.
Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted, if
you wish to attend, please confirm
with the family before attending.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
The Southern Co-operative
Funeralcare, 224 Dunsbury Way, Havant. PO9 5BQ
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 9, 2020