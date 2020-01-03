|
|
|
Dixon Raymond Passed away suddenly on
15th December 2019 aged 84.
He will be very sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 14th January at 1pm.
Family flowers only, if desired, donations can be made
at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or
payable by cheque to:
Cancer Research UK
C/o The Co-operative Funeralcare
86 Trinity Street Fareham
PO16 7SJ Telephone: 01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 3, 2020