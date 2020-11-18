|
HARDING Raymond "Ray" Who sadly passed away at QA Hospital on 11th November 2020, aged 84 years.
He was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by both Janet, Martin and their families and by all his friends.
R.I.P.
Donations are being received for "The Rowans Hospice" and can be made by either by going to Ray's Just Giving page
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/raymondkennethharding
or by sending a cheque made payable to the charity to South Downs Funeral Service, 43 Drift Road, Clanfield, Waterlooville, Hampshire, PO8 0JS. 02392 570239
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 18, 2020