|
|
|
Reeves Raymond Passed away on
Saturday 21st December, peacefully at home aged 94.
Formerly much loved husband
of Thelma (RIP), he leaves his
'beautiful Enid', wife of 22 years
and her family, brother Archie,
sister Vicky, son Nigel & his wife Jean, and grandchildren Michelle,
Darren and Jeanette.
Funeral service at
Portchester Crematorium, 1.45pm
on Monday 13th January 2020.
Flowers by the family only please, donations in his memory to a masonic charity can be made at the service.
Any enquiries to
Barrells Funeral Directors,
tel: 023 9282 4831.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 4, 2020