Raymond Southey Notice
Southey Raymond Sadly passed away
on March 24th, aged 68.
We have lost our dearest brother Raymond, the kindest of men.
A mild and gentle caring man,
who will be so sadly missed.
You were loved by all.
From sisters and brother.
Janet, Antoinette, Paul, Elaine
and families.
Funeral Service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
April 22nd, direct family only.
No flowers allowed.
If desired, donations can
be made to Leukaemia Trust at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributesanddonations.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 17, 2020
