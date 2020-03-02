Home

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00
Portchester Crematorium - South Chapel
Raymond Stockwell Notice
Stockwell Raymond (Ray) Edgar Passed away peacefully on
23rd February 2020, aged 81 years.
Much loved husband of
Teresa Stockwell (née Maslin) and loving father of sons Richard and Alan.
He will be very sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Portchester Crematorium
South Chapel on
16th March 2020 at 10:00 am.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Cancer Research UK c/o
Cooperative Funeralcare,
65 Tangier Rd, Portsmouth PO3 6JH.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 2, 2020
