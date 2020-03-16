Home

Goodwin Reg My darling Husband,
it broke my heart the day you passed away, you fought so hard for so long to stay with us but in the end you could fight no more and slipped away peacefully,
now free of pain.
You will always be in our hearts and thoughts, from your broken hearted wife Corinne, Levi, Emma, Liam,
Zac, Lisa and Autumn and
your little dog Maisie.
Service at Portchester Crematorium, North Chapel, on 18th March 2020
at 2:15pm.
Wake to be held at
The Carisbrooke Arms.
All who knew Reg are welcome.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 16, 2020
