Rhoda Stockwell Notice
Stockwell Rhoda Jessie Passed away peacefully at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen on Thursday April 16th 2020 aged 91 years.
Rhoda loving wife of the late Albert
and devoted mother of Marion
and the late Laurence.
Private burial ceremony will take place at Kingston Cemetery, Portsmouth.
A celebration of her life will be held
at a future date when circumstances permit.
Donations if so desired to:
Help for Heroes c/o D Jones & Son, Funeral Directors, Manor Peris,
Llanon, Ceredigion, SY23 5HJ.
Tel: 01974202208.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 22, 2020
