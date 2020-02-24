|
|
|
Summers Rhona Betty Passed away peacefully on
Monday 10th February, aged 87 years.
Much loved Wife and Mother.
She will be sadly missed by her
family and many friends.
A service to celebrate Rhona's life will take place at Portchester Crematorium (North Chapel) on Wednesday
4th March at 11.15am.
Flowers welcome.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by
cheque to: Cancer Research
C/o Co-operative Funeralcare, Bishop's Waltham, 24 High Street, SO32 1AA
Telephone: 01489 896305
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 24, 2020