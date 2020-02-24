Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rhona Summers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhona Summers

Notice Condolences

Rhona Summers Notice
Summers Rhona Betty Passed away peacefully on
Monday 10th February, aged 87 years.
Much loved Wife and Mother.
She will be sadly missed by her
family and many friends.
A service to celebrate Rhona's life will take place at Portchester Crematorium (North Chapel) on Wednesday
4th March at 11.15am.
Flowers welcome.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by
cheque to: Cancer Research
C/o Co-operative Funeralcare, Bishop's Waltham, 24 High Street, SO32 1AA
Telephone: 01489 896305
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -