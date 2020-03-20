Home

Richard Field

Notice Condolences

Richard Field Notice
FIELD Richard Alan Passed away peacefully on
3rd March 2020, aged 89 years.
Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium
on Monday 30th March at 1.45pm.
No flowers by request but
donations if desired for Salcombe RNLI
or Rowans Hospice may be sent
c/o Barrells Funeral Directors
380 London Road Portsmouth PO7 7TA

FIELD
Richard
In loving memory of Richard
who died
3rd March 2020.
Partings are heartbreaks
no one can heal,
Memories are keepsakes
no one can steal.
Loved and remembered
by his wife Valerie,
daughters Carol and Sarah,
son Jonathan and grandchildren
Myles and Imogen.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 20, 2020
