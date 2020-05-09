Home

PAYNE Richard Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family
on 23rd April 2020, aged 73 years.
Devoted Pompey fan Richard,
will be very sadly missed by
his loving wife, family and friends.
He wanted to say:
"To those who were my friends,
thank you very much".
We hope that somewhere,
you are in a pub garden, making Natasha laugh with your funny stories.

Family flowers only & donations,
if desired, can be made online to:
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 9, 2020
