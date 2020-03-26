|
|
|
Sullivan Richard Passed away
7th March 2020 at
Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth.
Much loved husband of Christine,
cherished father of Rebecca, Caroline,
Liz and James, and adored grandfather
of Tom, Joe, Jon, George, Charlotte,
James, Rosa and Lyra.
A small funeral will be held at
Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 30th March at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
It is kindly requested that donations
be made to Alzheimer's Society
in his memory.
A memorial service to celebrate his
life will be held at St Columba's URC
once the current pandemic
is no longer a threat.
Fond memories of his kindness,
love and sense of humour
will live on in the wide circle of family
and friends who mourn his passing.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 26, 2020