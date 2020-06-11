|
|
|
Dobson Rita Passed away peacefully
on 1st June 2020 aged 80.
Loving wife of Kenneth,
mother of Alan & Robert & grandmother of Laura & Michael.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at Kingston Cemetery on
Monday 22nd June at 1pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send any flowers.
If desired, donations to
British Heart Foundation can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact:
Co-operative Funeralcare, Eastney. 02392 873218
Published in Portsmouth News on June 11, 2020