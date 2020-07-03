|
ELLIS Rita Mary of Milton, Portsmouth passed away peacefully on Saturday 20th June,
aged 85.
Loving Mother to Tracy and Vaughan and caring Grannie to
Cameron and Charlotte.
She will be sadly missed.
Her funeral service will be held at Sacred Heart RC Church, Waterlooville on Friday July 10th at 12.00 followed by a burial at Milton Cemetery, Portsmouth at 13.15.
Apart from a brief period during her childhood Rita lived all of
her life in Portsmouth.
Due to the recent Covid-19 challenges it will not be possible for everyone who knew her to attend, but flowers are welcome or donations, if preferred, can be made by cheque
payable to Rowans and sent to
Mayfield's Funerals of Southsea.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 3, 2020