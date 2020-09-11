|
Keir Rita
(Née Pett) Peacefully at home in Gosport, Hampshire,
on 16th August, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Sandy,
much loved mum of Nick and Heather, grandmother of seven and a dear sister to Marjorie, Ronald and Geoffrey.
Cremation at Wealden Crematorium, Horam, on 11th September, 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Scleroderma & Raynauds UK (SRUK)
c/o Tester & Jones Funeral Services,
London Road, Crowborough TN6 2TT
or via the website www.testerandjones.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 11, 2020