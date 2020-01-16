Home

Moores Traditional Funeral Directors
302-304 Main Road
(Near Emsworth), Dorset PO10 8JL
01243 374644
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00
St John's Church
Westbourne
Sadler Rita
(nee Fradgley) Passed away on 3rd January 2020
at Chalcroft Hall Care Home,
Bognor Regis aged 84.
A dearly loved Mother,
Grandmother, Sister and Friend.

Rita's Funeral will take place on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at
St John's Church, Westbourne
at 12.00 midday.
All welcome to attend.

No flowers please by request,
however donations in lieu may be sent payable to Musgrove Ventures Ltd, c/o Moores Traditional Funeral Directors, 302-304 Main Road, Southbourne PO10 8JL (towards the Chalcroft Hall Activities, which Rita much enjoyed)
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 16, 2020
