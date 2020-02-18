Home

A H Freemantle Ltd (Titchfield)
46 South Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO14 4DY
01329 842115
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:30
Portchester Crematorium (South Chapel)
Robert Gray Notice
GRAY Robert Ernest -
known as 'Bob' Passed away peacefully on the
10th February surrounded by all his family following a short illness.
The funeral service will take place at Portchester Crematorium (South Chapel) on Friday 20th March at 10.30am. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired can be sent with cheques made payable to Portsmouth Hospitals Charity or the Blue Cross,
c/o A H Freemantle Funeral Directors, 46 South Street, Titchfield, PO14 4DY
or made online at
www.bobernest-gray.muchloved.com
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 18, 2020
