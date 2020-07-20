Home

Robert Kite

Notice Condolences

Robert Kite Notice
KITE Robert Edward Sadly passed away at
Queen Alexandra Hospital
on 8th July aged 91 years.
Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 27th July at 12 noon.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
Donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE. (023) 9258 1032
Published in Portsmouth News on July 20, 2020
