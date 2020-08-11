Home

South Downs Funeral Service Ltd
The Old Post Office House, Hambledon Road, Denmead
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 6NN
02392 231567
KNIGHT Robert George
KNIGHT Robert George
'Bob' Widower of the late Sylvia Dorothy.

Bob sadly passed away in Cosham Court Nursing Home on
6th August 2020, aged 84 years.

He will be sadly missed by his daughters Jackie and Paula and all his family and friends.

A Service of Thanksgiving will take place on Wednesday 19th August 2020 at The Oaks Crematorium at 10.45am followed by interment in Catherington Cemetery at 11.45am.
Flowers and enquiries to.

South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
PO7 6NN
Tel: 023 9223 1567
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 11, 2020
