MASON Robert Harry Passed away in
Woodlands Court Residential Home on Monday 7th September, aged 84 years.
Formerly of Maurice Road, Milton.
Bob will be very sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
At the request of Bob's family, they respectfully ask only notified close family and friends attend the service due to the current situation.
Family flowers only please and donations if desired, can be made online or alternatively by cheque, payable to, Alzheimer's Society and sent c/o A G Stapleford & Sons,
6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO2 7JN
Tel: 02392 671444.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 19, 2020