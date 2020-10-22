|
Robbins Robert Much loved son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend taken too soon aged 18 on Thursday 8th October 2020.
He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving him and he will hold a special place in our hearts and memories forever.
The funeral will take place on Friday 30th October 2020 at 3pm at Portchester Crematorium. Due to government Covid restrictions, only 20 close family are able to attend the Crematorium. Robert's family appreciate that there are so many friends that would like to be able to pay their last respects therefore the service will be streamed online at the following link http://crematorium.mediaondemand.net/Player/portchester/13521 and the procession will drive around the Green opposite St. Michael and All Angels Church, Hempsted Road for all to wave goodbye to Rob on his final journey.
All flowers to be delivered to Forever Together Funeral Care 187, Allaway Avenue, PO64HG.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 22, 2020