M Coghlan Ltd (Fareham)
Westbury Road
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 7XU
01329 282711
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
14:00
Holy Trinity Church
Fareham
Rodney Baker Notice
BAKER Rodney Reginald Passed away peacefully
on 8th February
aged 84 years.
Much loved husband, father,
grandfather and great-grandfather.
Funeral will be held in
Holy Trinity Church, Fareham
on Tuesday 25th February 2020
at 2pm followed by private committal
at Portchester Crematorium.
Family flowers only, if desired,
donations to British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK may be sent to M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham, PO16 7XU.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 17, 2020
