Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Waterlooville)
380 London Rd
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 7TA
023 9226 9000
Roger Haworth Notice
HAWORTH Roger Mervyn Late of James Copse Road, Lovedean and Wellesley Court, Waterlooville.
Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 22nd November after a long illness, patiently borne.
Funeral at Chichester Crematorium, Thursday 10th December at 11.45.
Due to current restrictions, it is sadly regretted that attendance is by invitation only.
Donations, if desired, to the PDSA (People's Dispensary for Sick Animals)
c/o Barrells Funeral Directors, 380 London Road Portsmouth PO7 7TA
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 3, 2020
