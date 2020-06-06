Home

MAYERS ROGER 'ROG' Husband to Maureen and dearest Dad to Paula and Kim. Sadly passed away aged 80 years, on 27th May 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

A private ceremony will be held for Roger, for his immediate family only. No flowers please by request of the family, however If desired donations to 'The British Heart Foundation' are being gratefully received and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Copnor
Portsmouth, PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665795
www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on June 6, 2020
