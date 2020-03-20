|
|
|
WILLIAMS Roger Frank Thomas 'Podge' Passed away peacefully in QA Hospital on 9th March, aged 79 years.
Will be sadly missed by his loving
wife Jan and children Paul, Scott,
John & Kelly.
A service in celebration of Roger's life will be held on Wednesday 25th March, 1pm at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Roger are very
welcome to attend.
Family flowers only, although donations are being gratefully received for 'BRACE', and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth,
PO3 5EG. (023)92 665795 www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 20, 2020