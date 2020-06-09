Home

Ronald Callaway

Ronald Callaway Notice
Callaway Ronald Brian Passed away peacefully in QA Hospital
on 27th May, aged 84 years.
A service in celebration of Ron's life
will be held on Friday 19th June,
10:45am at The Oaks Crematorium.
Due to the current restrictions only, close family are to attend the service. Flowers from close family only, alternatively donations for
'Diabetes UK' are being gratefully received, and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
25-29 Park Parade, Havant,
PO9 5AA, (023) 92 477190, www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on June 9, 2020
