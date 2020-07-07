|
CAPSTICK Ronald Passed away peacefully on
25th June 2020 aged 90 years.
Much loved father of sons Gary, Curtis, Vaughan, Grant and Vincent,
loving husband of Marion Capstick.
He will be very sadly missed by all
of his family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium
on 17th July 2020 at 10.45.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Eastney Funeralcare, 131 Eastney Road,
PO4 8DZ Telephone 02392873218
Published in Portsmouth News on July 7, 2020