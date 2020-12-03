|
Chandler Ronald John With great sadness Ron passed away on the 14th of November, aged 93 years.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Doreen, children Pauline,
Graham and all the family.
The family respectfully request only notified family and friends attend the service at 12:30 on the 8th of December due to the current situation.
A webcast will be available for
family and friends.
Flowers welcome from immediate family but, if desired, donations may be made on line at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or by cheque payable to Cancer Research UK c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport PO12 1SE.
Tel 02392 581032.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 3, 2020