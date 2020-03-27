Home

Ronald Hancox

Ronald Hancox Notice
Hancox Ronald Norman Widower of Eirwen.

Who sadly passed away suddenly in Petersfield Hospital on the
23rd March 2020, aged 95 years.

Much loved father of John and the late David. Friend and mentor to many.

A private funeral service will take place.

A public thanksgiving service will be announced later.

Donations for the benefit of
Brain Tumour Research may be made by visiting Ron's Virgin giving page

https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/EvaHancox

Or by sending a cheque made payable to the charity to
South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
PO7 6NN
Tel: 023 9223 1567
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 27, 2020
