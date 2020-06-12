|
PARVIN Ronald Passed away peacefully at home
on 21st May 2020, aged 90 years.
Ronald will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Friday 19th June 2020
at Wessex Vale Crematorium at 10.45am.
Please be respectful and acknowledge that is these strange times
we can only accommodate for 20 mourners to attend the service.
However, there will be a live webcast available.
The family request for no flowers please but donations if so desired
can be made directly to
Motor Neurone Disease Association
or you can donate using
Ronald's funeral notice
Webcast and funeral notice information can be acquired by
contacting a family member.
c/o F C Hughes Funeral Directors.
46 St Johns Road.
Hedge End, SO30 4AG
Published in Portsmouth News on June 12, 2020